VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s (VWDRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.94.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

