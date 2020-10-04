ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered ViacomCBS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

