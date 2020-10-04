VIDY Price Down 8.1% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, MXC and Gate.io. VIDY has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $486,450.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

