Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.19.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Viewray has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Research analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Hudson Executive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth about $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,407 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,870,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viewray by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 234,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

