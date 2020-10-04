VIG Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $474.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. VIG has a market cap of $3.00 million and $474.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,692.85 or 1.00197150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00624942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.01133618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00106239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

