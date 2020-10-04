Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.67 Million

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to report sales of $506.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.80 million and the lowest is $500.20 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $445.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $575,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 144.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

