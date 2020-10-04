VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLPNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.36. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

