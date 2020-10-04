Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) & Lamar Advertising (NYSE:LAMR) Head to Head Comparison

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

73.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 21.78% 2.23% 0.79% Lamar Advertising 16.38% 23.81% 4.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 3.55 $3.15 billion $3.49 10.23 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.00 $372.11 million $5.80 12.00

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 7 1 0 1.82 Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 47.65%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $67.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Volatility & Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Vornado Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

