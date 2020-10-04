VULCANO (VULC) Market Cap Reaches $51,426.11

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 98.6% against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $51,426.11 and $4.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.