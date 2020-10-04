W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.39. 162,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,424. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $78,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

