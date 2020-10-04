Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.10 ($95.41).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €85.84 ($100.99) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €85.76 ($100.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

