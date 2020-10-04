Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDR. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

