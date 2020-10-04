Waltonchain Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Kucoin. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $24.21 million and $864,599.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.03306326 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048435 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, Cobinhood, COSS, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi, LATOKEN and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

