Wanchain Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $903,440.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

