Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and NeXplore (NYSE:NXPC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waste Connections and NeXplore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $5.39 billion 5.01 $566.84 million $2.72 37.73 NeXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than NeXplore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waste Connections and NeXplore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 2 11 1 2.93 NeXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waste Connections presently has a consensus price target of $108.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Waste Connections’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than NeXplore.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and NeXplore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 3.83% 10.44% 5.12% NeXplore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXplore has a beta of 103.22, indicating that its share price is 10,222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waste Connections beats NeXplore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated a network of 279 solid waste collection operations; 113 transfer stations; 56 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 11 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 64 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated additional 49 transfer stations, 12 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

NeXplore Company Profile

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. NeXplore Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

