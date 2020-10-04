Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Watford by 53.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Watford by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $29.38 on Friday. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

