Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

