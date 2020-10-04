Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after buying an additional 415,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,592. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

