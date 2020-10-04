Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGYF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

