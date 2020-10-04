Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.30.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.32. 2,971,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,478. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -5.21%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.