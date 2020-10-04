Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

WMB stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

