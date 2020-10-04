WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.