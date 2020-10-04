Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $521.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $531.90 million. Woodward posted sales of $736.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Woodward by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,087,000 after buying an additional 5,544,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $78,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 185,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

