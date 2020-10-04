Wownero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,413.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $986,248.76 and $64,413.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.01527826 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

