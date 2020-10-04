Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.09 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $996.91 million and approximately $37.09 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $10,686.90 or 1.00100367 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000672 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00152507 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 93,283 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

