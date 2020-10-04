Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,947 shares of company stock worth $179,289 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 144.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,082 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after purchasing an additional 817,004 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,043,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 815,342 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,296,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 465,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

