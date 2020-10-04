Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of WYNN opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

