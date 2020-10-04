Xaya Market Cap Achieves $2.31 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $144,117.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,346,022 coins and its circulating supply is 44,203,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

