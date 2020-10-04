XYO Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, DDEX and YoBit. XYO has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $36,239.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.05323656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033422 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, BitMart and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

