yearn.finance II 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.01527826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00166834 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

