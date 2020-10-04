Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will report $87.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.95 million. Yext posted sales of $76.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $354.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.49 million to $359.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $430.59 million, with estimates ranging from $419.12 million to $441.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Yext news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $101,110.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $178,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $28,857.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,760 shares in the company, valued at $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,596 shares of company stock worth $7,947,357. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 916,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,379. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

