Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 547,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $708,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,523. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

