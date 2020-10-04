Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

BSBR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0401 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter worth $68,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

