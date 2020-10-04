Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.85 Million

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $728.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.00 million and the lowest is $699.90 million. Brinker International reported sales of $786.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

In related news, SVP Pankaj K. Patra sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 2,226,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

