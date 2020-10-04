Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $2.68. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $3.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 183.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 2,693,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

