Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.81. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

CUBI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $370.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 499,348 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 80.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

