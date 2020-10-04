Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) will post sales of $22.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.02 million and the lowest is $19.71 million. Ellington Financial posted sales of $39.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full-year sales of $88.21 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $94.51 million to $117.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $542.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

