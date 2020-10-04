Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $11.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LKQ by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

