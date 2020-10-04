Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 490,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Titan International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

