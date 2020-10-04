Zacks: Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 21Vianet Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 553,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,626. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

