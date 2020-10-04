Zacks: Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of DFFN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 770,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

