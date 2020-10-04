Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

DEI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. 1,487,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

