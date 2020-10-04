Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

DEI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. 1,487,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.