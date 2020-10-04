Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. 635,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,732. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Five Below by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.