Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $442.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.79 million to $450.60 million. Five Below posted sales of $377.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

FIVE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.42. 635,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Five Below by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Five Below by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.