Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to announce sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.01 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $26.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 billion to $26.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,105,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 9,226,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,553,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

