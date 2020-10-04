Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $6.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.27 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $20.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.03 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.19 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 906,002 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 886,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after buying an additional 728,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

