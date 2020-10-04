Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the lowest is $6.31 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $24.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.15.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,726,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $24.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,385. The company has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.15. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $257.01 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

