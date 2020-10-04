Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

DOC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,449. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,019,000 after buying an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,069,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

