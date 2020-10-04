Zacks: Analysts Expect Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim's Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim's Pride posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pilgrim's Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pilgrim's Pride’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,670,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 481,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 245,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,188,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 902,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,370. Pilgrim's Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim's Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.