Zacks: Analysts Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 34.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,441,000 after buying an additional 3,638,957 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after buying an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 2,403,845 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,395,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,261,000 after buying an additional 1,781,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,594,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 1,439,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,999. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

